Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,228.73

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2,228.73 and last traded at C$2,202.49, with a volume of 74637 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2,118.47.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Shopify to C$2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Shopify to C$2,168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from C$1,569.36 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$1,650.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from C$2,250.00 to C$2,500.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2,173.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1,831.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1,767.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$275.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 12.95.

In other news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 514 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2,004.24, for a total transaction of C$1,030,179.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$861,823.07.

About Shopify (TSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

