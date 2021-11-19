Short Interest in 5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Decreases By 52.8%

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a drop of 52.8% from the October 14th total of 107,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36.1 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins dropped their target price on 5N Plus from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of FPLSF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.09. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,942. 5N Plus has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.02 million, a PE ratio of 72.67 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38.

5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.

