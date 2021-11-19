Short Interest in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Grows By 41.8%

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 263,000 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the October 14th total of 185,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ALTM opened at $64.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 3.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.10 and a 200 day moving average of $67.10. Altus Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. Altus Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 116.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALTM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altus Midstream by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Altus Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $618,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Altus Midstream by 1,832.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 39,018 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Altus Midstream by 189.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 13,147 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Altus Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALTM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

