Short Interest in ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Drops By 35.4%

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,305,700 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the October 14th total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 427.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ASAZF opened at $29.88 on Friday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $33.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.01.
About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)
