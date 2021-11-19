Short Interest in ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Drops By 29.3%

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 127,100 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the October 14th total of 179,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 722,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATIF. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in ATIF in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ATIF in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ATIF in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in ATIF by 45.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 36,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATIF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,335. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.32. ATIF has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $11.70.

ATIF Holdings Ltd. is a holding and consulting company. It provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises. The firm operates through the following segments: Business Advisory and Consulting Services, Multi-Channel Advertising Services, Event Planning and Execution Services, and Movie Theater Operation Services.

