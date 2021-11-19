Short Interest in Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Drops By 33.6%

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 237,400 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the October 14th total of 357,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 40.9 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BEPTF shares. Citigroup upgraded Beach Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Beach Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.60 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get Beach Energy alerts:

Beach Energy stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95. Beach Energy has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $1.57.

Beach Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through following business segments: Cooper Basin, Other Australia, and International. The Cooper Basin segment represents oil and gas sales from Australian production. The Other Australia segment includes the Group’s interest in all on-shore and off-shore production and exploration tenements within Australia.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.