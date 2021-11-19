Short Interest in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Grows By 96.7%

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 130,600 shares, an increase of 96.7% from the October 14th total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Monday.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Path by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 22,401 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Bio-Path in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bio-Path by 1,976.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 38,041 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Path by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 94,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPTH stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $4.29. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,298. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.72. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.