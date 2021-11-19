Short Interest in China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Drops By 41.1%

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the October 14th total of 44,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of CHNR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,782. China Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of China Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of China Natural Resources by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 64,280 shares in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

