Short Interest in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Expands By 62.8%

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 62.8% from the October 14th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRZBY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Commerzbank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Commerzbank from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from €6.60 ($7.50) to €7.10 ($8.07) in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.85.

CRZBY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.97. 5,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 15.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.04. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $8.43.

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

