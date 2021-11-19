Short Interest in Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Grows By 47.9%

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 103,800 shares, a growth of 47.9% from the October 14th total of 70,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 192,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Creative Realities by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 10,003 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creative Realities in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Creative Realities by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 756,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 254,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Creative Realities in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Creative Realities by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 36,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

CREX stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. Creative Realities has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 3.87.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.28 million during the quarter. Creative Realities had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.67%.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems; omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media.

