Short Interest in CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Drops By 27.1%

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 120,500 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the October 14th total of 165,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 334,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of CTEK stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.65. 6 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,019. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.21. CynergisTek has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $2.90.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. CynergisTek had a negative net margin of 76.21% and a negative return on equity of 48.97%.

In other news, Director John Lawrence Sr Flood, Sr. bought 35,000 shares of CynergisTek stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CynergisTek by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 41,966 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CynergisTek in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CynergisTek in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in CynergisTek in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CynergisTek during the second quarter worth about $83,000. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CynergisTek

CynergisTek, Inc engages in the provision of cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance services for companies. It provides these services through assessment and technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. The company was founded on September 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

