Short Interest in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Increases By 56.3%

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the October 14th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 12.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair cut Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get Eargo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EAR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.34. The stock had a trading volume of 15,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,684. The firm has a market cap of $248.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Eargo has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average of $27.26.

In other Eargo news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $60,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Eargo by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 18,019 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Eargo by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 692,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 296,395 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Eargo by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 28,685 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Eargo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Eargo by 2,242.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 220,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 210,800 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.