Short Interest in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Rises By 159.1%

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, an increase of 159.1% from the October 14th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 446,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $53.26 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $52.62 and a 1-year high of $55.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 73,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 129,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,631,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,363,000 after buying an additional 527,454 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 193,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,387,000 after buying an additional 56,343 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period.

