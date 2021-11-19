Short Interest in Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Decreases By 62.5%

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the October 14th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PDYPY shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.99.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.66. 33,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,722. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $77.65 and a 1 year high of $119.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.87 and a 200-day moving average of $94.48.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.