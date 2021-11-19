Short Interest in Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Expands By 83.4%

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, an increase of 83.4% from the October 14th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

GALKF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. 11,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,362. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47. Galantas Gold has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.78.

Get Galantas Gold alerts:

About Galantas Gold

Galantas Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral resource properties. The company focuses on gold extraction operations and concentrate processing procedures in Cavanacaw Mine. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Galantas Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galantas Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.