Short Interest in Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Expands By 83.4%

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, an increase of 83.4% from the October 14th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
GALKF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. 11,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,362. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47. Galantas Gold has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.78.
About Galantas Gold
Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Galantas Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galantas Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.