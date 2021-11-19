Short Interest in Global Helium Ord Shs (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Decreases By 26.7%

Global Helium Ord Shs (OTCMKTS:HECOF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the October 14th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HECOF traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $2.04. 595,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,081. Global Helium has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.28.

