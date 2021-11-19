Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Declines By 53.3%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the October 14th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Inpex stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,161. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Inpex has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $8.92.

Inpex Company Profile

INPEX Corp. engages in the research, exploration, development, production and sales of oil and natural gas and other mineral resources. It operates through in the following geographic segments: Japan; Asia and Oceania; Eurasia; Middle East and Africa; and Americas. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

