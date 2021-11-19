Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Declines By 53.3%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the October 14th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of Inpex stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,161. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Inpex has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $8.92.
Inpex Company Profile
Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.