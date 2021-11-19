Short Interest in Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Decreases By 44.0%

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 44.0% from the October 14th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

KPCPY traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $18.03. 4,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,960. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.21. Kasikornbank Public has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $19.85.

Get Kasikornbank Public alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.3823 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Kasikornbank Public’s previous dividend of $0.33.

Kasikornbank Public Co Ltd. engages in the commercial banking, securities, and other related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Business, Retail Business, Treasury and Capital Markets Business, Muangthai Group Holding Businesses, and Others. The Corporate Business segment provides financial products and services to the high net worth individuals, government and state enterprises, and financial institutions.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Kasikornbank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kasikornbank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.