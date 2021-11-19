Short Interest in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Decreases By 33.3%

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the October 14th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $2,594,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 297.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 75,804 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $1,054,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 30,803 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 28,567 shares during the last quarter.

LGI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.94. The company had a trading volume of 157 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,805. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.77. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $22.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.1151 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. This is a boost from Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

