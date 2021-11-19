Short Interest in Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Declines By 59.4%

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 59.4% from the October 14th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NANX stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34. Nanophase Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $194.54 million, a PE ratio of 80.02 and a beta of 1.22.
Nanophase Technologies Company Profile
