Short Interest in Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Declines By 59.4%

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 59.4% from the October 14th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NANX stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34. Nanophase Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $194.54 million, a PE ratio of 80.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Nanophase Technologies alerts:

Nanophase Technologies Company Profile

Nanophase Technologies Corp. engages in the development and provision of engineered nanomaterial solutions. The firm’s products include antimony tin oxide, bismuth oxide, cerium oxide, iron oxide, and zinc oxide. It serves the personal care, plastics, textiles, exterior coatings, integrated circuit and data storage, optical surface polishing, and energy markets.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Nanophase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanophase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.