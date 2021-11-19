Short Interest in Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) Declines By 49.2%

Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the October 14th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of HYHDF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.13. 67,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,100. Sixty Six Capital has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12.
About Sixty Six Capital
