Short Interest in Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) Declines By 49.2%

Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the October 14th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of HYHDF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.13. 67,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,100. Sixty Six Capital has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12.

About Sixty Six Capital

Sixty Six Capital Inc provides co-location and cloud computing services. The company engages in the high-performance computing, storage, and information processing activities. It also invests in various technology sectors, such as crypto tokens and crypto finance. The company was formerly known as Hydro66 Holdings Corp.

