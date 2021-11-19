Short Interest in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Increases By 110.9%

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 110.9% from the October 14th total of 11,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE SGU traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.90. 31,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,232. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $431.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.49. Star Group has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Star Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.78%.
Star Group Company Profile
Star Group LP engages in the provision of home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.