Short Interest in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Increases By 110.9%

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 110.9% from the October 14th total of 11,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE SGU traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.90. 31,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,232. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $431.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.49. Star Group has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Star Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Star Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Star Group by 236.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Star Group in the second quarter worth $122,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Group in the third quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Star Group in the first quarter worth $158,000. 35.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group LP engages in the provision of home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

