Short Interest in The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Increases By 100.0%

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Kansai Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Get Kansai Electric Power alerts:

Shares of Kansai Electric Power stock remained flat at $$4.64 on Thursday. 59 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949. Kansai Electric Power has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $4.88.

The Kansai Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of electric power, heat supply, telecommunications and gas supply services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Transmission and Distribution, Information and Telecommunications (IT), and Life and Business Solution. The Electric Power Transmission and Distribution segment covers electricity and gas supply, through fuel procurement, power generation, transmission and distribution and sales.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Kansai Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansai Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.