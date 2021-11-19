Short Interest in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Increases By 86.2%

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 148,400 shares, an increase of 86.2% from the October 14th total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYB. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 137,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 252.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 18,629 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 6.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

HYB stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. 37,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,859. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.43. The New America High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $10.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th.

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

