Short Interest in TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) Drops By 61.6%

TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 61.6% from the October 14th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:MVEN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,403. TheMaven has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62.

Get TheMaven alerts:

TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.75 million for the quarter.

TheMaven, Inc engages in software development and other related activities in the United States. The company operates the Maven platform, an online publishing platform that provides channel partners the ability to produce and manage editorially focused content and community interaction through tools and services; and provides advertising technology, techniques, and relationships that allow its channel partners to monetize online editorially focused content through various display and custom content advertising solutions.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for TheMaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TheMaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.