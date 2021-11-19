Short Interest in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Drops By 28.3%

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 967,300 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the October 14th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 353,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

TMDI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bloom Burton downgraded Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Titan Medical alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Titan Medical by 179.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 25,703 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Titan Medical by 50.0% in the third quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new position in shares of Titan Medical in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Essex LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Medical in the third quarter valued at $2,268,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Medical in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Titan Medical stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. Titan Medical has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $3.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.63. The company has a market cap of $92.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.98.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Titan Medical will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.