Short Interest in UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Grows By 61.5%

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the October 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

UCBJY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on UCB in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.84 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised UCB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UCB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays downgraded UCB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded UCB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UCB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.84.

OTCMKTS UCBJY traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $57.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,711. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.27. UCB has a 1 year low of $44.41 and a 1 year high of $61.96.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

