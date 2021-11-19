Short Interest in Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Declines By 42.7%

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 42.7% from the October 14th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLOWY traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.50. 4,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,051. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.85. Vallourec has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $9.93.

VLOWY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Vallourec in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.20.

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

