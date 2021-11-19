Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Grows By 70.5%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 70.5% from the October 14th total of 621,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 926,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $94.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.82. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $70.74 and a 12-month high of $98.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.221 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.6% during the second quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,783,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 14,707 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares during the period.

