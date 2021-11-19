Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $166.73

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.73 and traded as high as $177.30. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $175.80, with a volume of 56,747 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMAWF. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 16.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 46,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

