Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $166.73

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2021

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.73 and traded as high as $177.30. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $175.80, with a volume of 56,747 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMAWF. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 16.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 46,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMAWF)

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.