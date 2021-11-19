SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.19

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.19 and last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 1216 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIGA. Zacks Investment Research lowered SIGA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded SIGA Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $663.34 million, a P/E ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SIGA Technologies by 188.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 59.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 160.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

About SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.