SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.19

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.19 and last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 1216 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIGA. Zacks Investment Research lowered SIGA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded SIGA Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.
The company has a market capitalization of $663.34 million, a P/E ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.75.
About SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA)
SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.
