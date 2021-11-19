SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Short Interest Update

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the October 14th total of 96,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 281,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other SigmaTron International news, EVP Raj B. Upadhyaya sold 7,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $69,832.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory A. Fairhead sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $35,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,055 shares of company stock valued at $270,443 over the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in SigmaTron International during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SigmaTron International during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SigmaTron International by 14.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. 21.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SigmaTron International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

SigmaTron International stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.89. 221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,404. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $38.09 million, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.96. SigmaTron International has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $12.47.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $85.74 million for the quarter.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement; manufacturing and test engineering support; design services, warehousing and distribution service; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

