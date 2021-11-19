Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Raised to Neutral at Citigroup

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SILK. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

SILK stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. Silk Road Medical has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 7.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 1.48.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.03 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 15,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $847,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,895,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $503,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,112 shares of company stock worth $6,217,161. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SILK. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 120.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

