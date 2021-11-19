Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stock Position Raised by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 45,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $759,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $169.38 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.49 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.35 and its 200-day moving average is $134.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPG. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.71.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

