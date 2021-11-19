Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,464 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $5,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLP. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Simulations Plus by 126.9% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,085,000 after acquiring an additional 917,610 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 12.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,373,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,446,000 after buying an additional 153,825 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 21.8% during the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 794,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,606,000 after buying an additional 142,355 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 17.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 373,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,502,000 after buying an additional 56,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 19.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 274,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,067,000 after buying an additional 45,489 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $395,254.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $770,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,503 shares of company stock worth $2,505,754 over the last 90 days. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SLP opened at $56.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.30. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $90.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 122.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

