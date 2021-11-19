Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is a life science technology company. It focused on delivering genomic technologies for the advancement of science and medicine. Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

Shares of OMIC stock opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 46.48, a current ratio of 60.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Singular Genomics Systems has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.37.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMIC. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter worth $84,717,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,247,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,976,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.62% of the company’s stock.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

