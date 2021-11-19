Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) traded down 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.19 and last traded at $13.19. 3,105 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 175,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Singular Genomics Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 60.80 and a quick ratio of 46.48.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMIC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Singular Genomics Systems by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 19,117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 37.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

