SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Short Interest Update

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,721,900 shares, an increase of 53.9% from the October 14th total of 13,465,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,535.0 days.
SJM stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. SJM has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.95.
About SJM
