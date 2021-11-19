SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Short Interest Update

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,721,900 shares, an increase of 53.9% from the October 14th total of 13,465,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,535.0 days.

SJM stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. SJM has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.95.

About SJM

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.

