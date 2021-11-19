Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Director Purchases $249,956.56 in Stock

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer acquired 19,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.56 per share, with a total value of $249,956.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SKLZ opened at $10.70 on Friday. Skillz Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $46.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.99.

Get Skillz alerts:

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Skillz had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Skillz by 309.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,603,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,396,000 after buying an additional 18,591,626 shares during the last quarter. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Skillz by 2.1% during the third quarter. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,091,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,378,000 after acquiring an additional 287,596 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Skillz by 125.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Skillz by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,895,000 after purchasing an additional 196,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Skillz during the second quarter worth about $133,547,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skillz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.41.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.