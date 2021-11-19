SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.67.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $74.65 on Monday. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $55.41 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.08%.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,129,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,725,000 after buying an additional 311,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,328,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,321,000 after purchasing an additional 112,013 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 203.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,516,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,650 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 10.2% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,337,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,744,000 after purchasing an additional 124,040 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 6.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,104,000 after purchasing an additional 77,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

