Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Short Interest Down 44.4% in October

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the October 14th total of 111,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 103.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Slate Office REIT in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.44.

Shares of Slate Office REIT stock remained flat at $$3.95 during trading on Friday. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.16. Slate Office REIT has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $4.46.

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

