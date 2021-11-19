Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target Increased to C$47.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SCCAF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities cut shares of Sleep Country Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.71.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Shares of SCCAF stock opened at $29.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.65. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.