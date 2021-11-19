Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Raised to C$46.00 at National Bankshares

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada to C$39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$43.43.

TSE ZZZ opened at C$38.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.94, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.82. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of C$23.24 and a one year high of C$41.97. The firm has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.61%.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

