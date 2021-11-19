Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 36.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,042 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,878,000 after acquiring an additional 12,597 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 897.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 43,099 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 264,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,901,000 after acquiring an additional 25,491 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 71.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after buying an additional 46,070 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 8.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,044,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,165,000 after buying an additional 231,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $66.97 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.41 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.75 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.76.

In other news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,100 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $82,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 200,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $14,638,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,769,858 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.