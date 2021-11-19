SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Boosts Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. W. P. Carey accounts for about 1.0% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 258.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $77.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.62 and a 200 day moving average of $76.99. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.75 and a 1 year high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 35.21%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.052 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.14%.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

