SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $525.91 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $386.44 and a 1-year high of $533.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $503.43 and its 200 day moving average is $496.64.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

