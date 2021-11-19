SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 499 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 12.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,521 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,415 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Boeing by 309.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $133,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,283 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $223,059,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 13.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $781,893,000 after purchasing an additional 397,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $75,285,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.15.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $227.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.22. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $191.85 and a one year high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.55 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

