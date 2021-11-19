SONM (BEP-20) Hits Market Cap of $21.13 Million (SNM)

SONM (BEP-20) (CURRENCY:SNM) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 19th. During the last seven days, SONM (BEP-20) has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SONM (BEP-20) coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000823 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SONM (BEP-20) has a total market capitalization of $21.13 million and $1.73 million worth of SONM (BEP-20) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00049063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.22 or 0.00226837 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00007390 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00090565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SONM (BEP-20) Profile

SONM (BEP-20) (SNM) is a coin. Its launch date was June 15th, 2017. SONM (BEP-20)’s total supply is 44,400,000 coins. SONM (BEP-20)’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

Buying and Selling SONM (BEP-20)

