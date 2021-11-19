Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 9,033 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of NorthWestern worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NWE shares. Barclays cut NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Shares of NWE traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.18. 2,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,421. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.47. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.16 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.27 and its 200 day moving average is $61.54.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $325.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.03%.

In other NorthWestern news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $127,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

