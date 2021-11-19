Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $4.23 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5,943.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,006,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,557,000 after purchasing an additional 990,254 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,235,000. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 460.0% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 700,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,336,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,181,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,156,288,000 after purchasing an additional 567,034 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.72.

NYSE SPG traded down $2.23 on Friday, hitting $167.15. 25,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,679,667. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.35 and a 200-day moving average of $134.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.49 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The stock has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.24%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

